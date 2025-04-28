Court to Canvas: Laivence Yellowrobe's winning spirit shines in art, sports

BILLINGS — Laivence Yellowrobe is a quiet young man quick to share his passion for sports.

“Mostly basketball,” he said with a shy smile, reflecting his favorite.

While basketball takes the top spot, Laivence also shines on the soccer field where he showcases his skills as a talented player. He has a knack for launching the softball, often using his impressive height to his advantage. When it comes to the Special Olympics, his biggest thrill is clear.

“Mostly winning, yeah,” he said nodding.

Standing taller than a lot of his friendly competitors, Laivence possesses an undeniable presence in any game he plays.

“Like, I’m 6-foot, 2 inches,” he said.

Jace Beck, his soccer coach and teacher at Billings West High School, has witnessed Laivence’s talent firsthand.

“He loves playing goalkeeper,” Beck explained. “Even when we play a game with no goalies, he finds himself getting toward the goal, so I have to tell him no puppy guarding because he’s too big and nobody can score on him.”

Beyond his athletic prowess, Laivence is known for his spirited conversations about sports.

“He constantly wants to talk about the NBA, the NFL … always talking sports,” Beck said. “But he’s also really, really good at math.”

As Laivence heads from one room to another at school, he reveals that his favorite subject is art.

“Loves diamonds, likes to draw, likes to color,” Beck noted, highlighting Laivence’s creative side while helping him find a sheet of paper.

When asked by MTN Sports to draw a picture, Laivence eagerly agreed, his excitement palpable. Almost before the camera was focused, he had almost completed his masterpiece.

“It’s a diamond,” he said, the proud delight in his voice unmistakable.

With a splash of color in his art, Laivence shared that his favorite hue in this particular piece is “mostly yellow,” reminiscent of gold — his favorite medal color to strive for during the Special Olympics.

