Reid Hicks’ hometown drive takes him to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

COLUMBIA FALLS — Growing up, Reid Hicks ran all over Columbia Falls, and now his hard work and dedication, which started in his hometown, are taking him to Minneapolis for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

It is easy to spot Hicks at a Special Olympics event, given his ability to run far ahead of the pack.

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Columbia Falls Panther Reid Hicks set to compete at 2026 USA Special Olympic Games

While he has been racking up wins in local Special Olympics events, his performances qualified him to represent Montana at the USA Games in Minnesota.

“I'm excited, and it was my dream,” Hicks said. “I really appreciate my mom trying to get me to this.”

Hicks’ running journey began as a kid, when he says he would run away from his mom in the mall.

Eventually, he took the built-up energy he had and ran in more appropriate places.

“I love it, I did cross country, I ran Bloomsday ... I ran Bloomsday three times,” Hicks said.

Running on the cross country team during his high school years helped Hicks hone his craft and become the runner he is today.

However, things were not so easy after he finished high school, given that there was no Special Olympics team in Columbia Falls and Hicks was loyal to his hometown.

It was at that point that his mom, Kellie Trudgen, took matters into her own hands.

“When he graduated high school, he kind of lost that ability to compete in sports, so we started our own team in Columbia Falls,” Trudgen said. “It really enhances his life, and it really enhances everybody's life that gets the opportunity to do Special Olympics.”

Now that the Columbia Falls Panthers exist, Hicks has been able to train for the big competition in June.

“I've been at the gym running on the treadmill. I've been on the track. I did my four laps. I did everything,” Hicks said.

Hicks is now ready to show off what he can do on a national stage for his teammates in Columbia Falls.

“I appreciate all my teammates, and they appreciate me,” Hicks said. “I help the team out a lot with my fastness and all that. They appreciate me, I'm happy I made it that far.”

