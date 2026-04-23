MISSOULA — Coley Stensgar-Maul and Vanessa Canham have been competing together in the Special Olympics for years now, and they recently got in some practice at the University of Montana’s golf course.

They also secured a spot on Team USA for the Special Olympic Games, and will compete in Minneapolis in June.

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Montana Special Olympic golfers turn friendship, positivity into Team USA journey

Coley’s reaction? Making Team USA is something he won’t forget.

“Very happy,” Coley said. “Like, wow.”

His teammate Vanessa is just as excited to make the trip for Team USA. She said she’s looking forward to a couple of things about the events.

“Going on a trip and having fun with my friends,” Vanessa said. She said she and Coley have been friends for a long time.

Vanessa and Coley’s coach, Ashlee Walker, is usually based out of Billings, and has had to coach the two of them from a distance over the past year. However, she’s been practicing with them in person as of late, and she says what makes the two of them great golfers is their attitude.

“Every day they’re happy,” Ashlee said. “There’s always something, even on the worst days, they find something positive they’ve done, and they’re happy no matter what.”

The team usually will practice at the Ranch Club in Missoula, but this year they are at the UM golf course. Chris Anderson, general manager of the clubhouse, says the partnership with Special Olympics has been nothing short of inspiring.

“I think one of the things I’ve noticed most is how thankful (Vanessa and Coley) are,” said Anderson. “The general gratitude is kind of inspiring. It’s amazing to see their appreciation for what we’re doing.”

Vanessa and Coley don’t participate in the classic nine or 18 holes of golf. They compete in skills challenges, like chipping, putting, driving and iron shots. Walker says they have worked hard on all aspects of their game.

“They’re very talented. They’ll tell you if it’s out of bounds or what they should do. They’re very wise in the game of golf.”

The two golfers have some sound advice for anyone who’s looking to pick up a club, because it pays off in the end.

“It’s a blast,” Coley said. “Have lots of patience, because it can be hard sometimes. I was shy, and in my room a lot, but now I’m more outgoing and more healthy.”

Vanessa has three words for those who are struggling with golf, or working up the courage to try it out.

“Brave the attempt!”

