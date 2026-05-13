'Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026' special to air Friday on MTN stations

BILLINGS — The Montana Television Network has proudly featured Special Olympics Montana athletes, coaches and teams over the past few weeks, and that coverage culminates this week with the State Summer Games.

Related: More Special Olympics coverage

Watch "Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026" at 6 p.m. Friday on your local CBS affiliate — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley. The 30-minute special will showcase what makes the State Summer Games so unique.

Encore showings of "Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026" will air on The Spot – MTN on Friday at 10: 30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula - Flathead 8.2 9 18

The State Summer Games are an annual showcase featuring Special Olympics Montana athletes. This year's Games are May 13-15 and are being held in Billings for the third consecutive year.

