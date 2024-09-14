Law enforcement, Special Olympians team up for plane pull in Billings

BILLINGS — The Edwards Jet Center in Billings played host to the first annual Plane Pull — a fundraiser for Special Olympics where the athletes and law enforcement competed to pull a plane 20 feet in the shortest amount of time.

"Our goal this year was $10,000 for a first-year event. When I looked, we had just went over that mark," Billings Police Department member Gabrielle DeNio said. "You can still donate. All the money stays here in Montana, which with a lot of non-profit organizations that doesn't happen."

DeNio was just one of many law enforcement officials to take partake in Saturday’s festivities. She’s been involved with Special Olympics for over a decade and sees so many positives come from events such as this.

“These athletes are kind of like our family. On our worst days, they're our best time. They make us smile. They give us hugs. There's never a bad day with any of these athletes," DeNio said.

“They're always high-fiving us, giving us our medals and ribbons. They give us hugs if we are sad or happy. And they're just here to be our friends," said Special Olympian Will Moody.

As DeNio said, over $10,000 was raised with all the proceeds staying in the state to help families and athletes with participation and travel costs, while also giving them unforgettable experiences.