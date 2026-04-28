BILLINGS — For over a decade, Montana’s Royce Nelson has competed in multiple Special Olympics sports, but his favorite is swimming. And his dedication in the pool is clear with technique and a playful spirit.

"I like to do freestyles, like four bubbles and breathe out. And I did backstroke like this kicking with my legs," Royce explained to MTN Sports, offering animated demonstrations of his practice routine. "And I did my flip turns on freestyle ... like a dolphin.”

Joele Mangen, one of Royce's coaches, loves his creativity at practice.

VIDEO: Royce Nelson preps for Montana's upcoming Spring Games and June's USA Games

'I'm a brave boy': Billings Special Olympian Royce Nelson no stranger to pool success

"He really likes to show us his tricks, so he'll show us how he likes to bob in the water and makes up different ways to swim like an animal," she said with a smile.

When asked how many medals he has won, Royce didn’t hesitate.

"One, two, three, four," he counted, proudly and rapidly to 21 without missing a beat.

Team Montana head coach Kim Farley will guide Royce at the Special Olympics USA Games June 20-26 in Minnesota. Mangen credited Farley’s expertise, adding that she recently returned from exclusive training with the Michael Phelps Foundation.

"And Royce gets to practice with her on Tuesdays with her team and she gives really great pointers,” Mangen said. “And he's gotten faster and stronger in just the weeks we've been doing it.”

When he is not training, Royce loves helping his dad deliver food to stores each week, where one of his jobs is stacking chips. And he brings that same joy to the pool.

"He likes to talk about hanging out with his dad, being with mom and he really loves grandma and grandpa," Mangen said.

Now, preparing to compete alongside more than 3,000 nationwide athletes at the upcoming Games, Royce is not only unfazed, he’s confident.

"No, I'm not nervous,” he said. “I'm a brave boy and strong.”