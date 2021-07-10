"I Can Bike" camp coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS -- A non-profit agency called iCan Shine will host an iCan Bike camp from August 1st - 6th at the Malmstrom Air Force Base fitness center.

The camp is being hosted by the Under the Big Sky Down Syndrome Parent Group, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with special needs and help them reach their full potential.

iCan Shine uses customized adapted equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers. With 75 minutes of instruction over five days, approximately 80% of riders learn to ride a conventional bicycle independently by the end of camp. The remaining 20% often make great progress towards that goal.

To be eligible to enroll, riders must: be at least eight years old; have a disability; be able to walk without an assistive device such as a walker or cane; be able to side-step quickly to both sides; have a minimum inseam measurement of 20 inches from the floor; and weigh no more than 220 pounds.

Registration is on a first come, first serve basis; a maximum of 40 campers will be enrolled. Registration closes when full or July 9, whichever comes first. Cost of the camp is $250.00.

Andrea Patrick, iCan Shine operations manager, said, "We hear stories from parents all the time that their rider is embarrassed to go out with their friends and ride because they still have training wheels so they don't do it. Or the family likes to go on family bike rides but one of their kids can't so now they don't do it anymore. So learning to ride a bike gives them that opportunity to be included,”

For more information, contact Joan Redeen at 406-799-5150 or caredeen@aol.com.