Hundreds of SOMT athletes compete at Big Sky Area Spring Games in Belgrade

BELGRADE — The Belgrade Special Events Center was humming with activity on Thursday morning.

The opening ceremonies for the 2025 Big Sky Area Spring Games unfolded in the venue as 350 athletes and coaches from 14 teams across the Big Sky and Southwest regions gathered before competing in track and field and bocce.

Sherry Rudolph, the Outreach Senior Director for Special Olympics Montana, noted that, while hosting these events is always rewarding, it takes a tremendous amount of help for them to succeed and that SOMT is always welcoming new volunteers.

If you'd like to learn more about Special Olympics Montana, want to volunteer or would like to make a donation click here. The 2025 SOMT State Summer Games will take place in Billings May 14-16.