KALISPELL — Unified track is a sanctioned Montana High School Association program that allows students with disabilities to participate in the sport.

Glacier Unified Track coach Chris Cusker says over the past two years, Kalispell Glacier High School has had one of the largest unified track groups in the state, which has been supported by the coaches and other athletes on the Wolfpack track and field squad.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Glacier Unified Track opens opportunities for Special Olympics athletes

“We have 10 or 12 athletes this year that are participating, so it's been awesome,” Cusker said. “It's just been great that Glacier has always been a Special Olympics school. It's just an awesome opportunity for these kids to go out (and) experience it.”

At Glacier, the team takes unified track a step further by getting other student athletes involved in both coaching and competition.

Student coach Olivia Hagemeier says she has seen firsthand how the athletes have bonded with their fellow peers.

“Just seeing them grow friendships with people is fun,” Hagemeier said. “Then you just get to see them act just like us and be participating in everything.”

The other student athletes at Glacier work hard to give the unified athletes the best experience on and off the track.

Cusker says the relationships these athletes build together has helped improve their daily lives.

“Some of what the kids get out of it is really being with their regular education peers, which is awesome,” Cusker said. “You know they're out here with some of the top track stars on our relay teams, and they send us some of their fastest kids to be in our unified relay team, so it's awesome.”

For the athletes, building friendships is what is important to them when they compete on the track.

Senior unified athlete Brayden Maynard says track has meant a lot to him.

“You get to have a good time, hang out with your friends on the track,” Maynard said. “Get to have fun. It's nothing about competition It's all about fun out here.”

Maynard’s teammate Mandy Brinkmeyer expanded on that statement.

“It's mostly about being with my peers and my family, cheering me on,” Brinkmeyer said. “Just having fun and not about the winning.”

Glacier High School will compete next at the Archie Roe track meet on Saturday.

