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Glacier area Spring Games return to Legends Stadium in Kalispell

Flathead County law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes gather around ceremonial torch, Friday April, 24, 2026
Derek Joseph
Flathead County law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes gather around ceremonial torch, Friday April, 24, 2026
Flathead County law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes gather around ceremonial torch, Friday April, 24, 2026
Posted

KALISPELL — Special Olympics of Montana held its annual Flathead area spring events this week.

The Chrissy Siefke Memorial Spring Games kicked off Tuesday with golf, along with bocce and track and field events running Thursday and Friday.

Teams and volunteers enjoyed multiple days of competition and fun in events and races catered to a wide variety of abilities.

The event brought in hundreds of athletes from Flathead and Lincoln counties, two of which will be representing Montana in the 2026 USA Games in Minneapolis.

More information on Special Olympics Montana can be found at https://www.somt.org/

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