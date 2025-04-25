CMR area Special Olympic games hit Great Falls Friday morning

GREAT FALLS — With about three weeks until the Montana state Special Olympic games take place in Billings, Great Falls Memorial Stadium hosted the CMR area event Friday morning.

Athletes from all over central Montana took part in the events, and with that came a great crowd, good competition and lots of camaraderie.

"It's an awesome experience for me," athlete Nick Roberts said Friday. "I've done it many of times, and yeah it's great. I have many of my friends here, I have a best friend from Lewistown and a best friend from Shelby, and my fiance who's also here, so yeah it's all good."

"Getting to compete against other athletes from Montana, and just being a part of Special Olympics means a lot to me," athlete Jennifer Hill said.

"Lots of energy, and a lot of fans to come and watch and see us play," athlete Phil Nehiley said.

