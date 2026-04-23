BUTTE — Joe Gibson first got involved in Special Olympics Montana as a sophomore at Butte High. Now 39 years old, he's been competing for over 25 years, and still finds it just as rewarding.

"It's exciting, you meet new people each day," said Gibson. "You get to try new things, you get to help people."

Gibson competes in a whole bunch of events — basketball, snowboarding, skiing, turbo javelin, weightlifting and golf to name a few — but will be competing in just three when he heads for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota come June.

HEAR FROM JOE GIBSON:

Butte's Joe Gibson excited to compete at Special Olympics USA Games

"I'm doing the turbo jav, the 100 meter dash and and the 50 meter dash," he explained. "I'm pumped to be able to go. Been waiting a long time for this. The last time I went was 2010. I've been looking forward to it ever since I heard I was going."

Special Olympics Montana is always in need of more help — especially for the upcoming State Summer Games — and Gibson offered these words to those on the fence about whether or not they should volunteer.

"You'll have fun, meet new people," he said. "You could a learn a lot from people with disabilities. They always have a smile on their face."

