'All about having fun': Annual CMR Area Special Olympic Games hit Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual CMR Area Special Olympics Games again hit Great Falls Memorial Stadium on Friday, bringing together athletes from all over the region.

"Today is all about having fun," Great Falls Wild Hornets athlete Betsy Schaffer said.

Olympians, fans, volunteers and local law enforcement came together to bring about an incredibly positive environment.

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'All about having fun': Annual CMR Area Special Olympic games takes place in Great Falls on Friday

Schaffer, and fellow Wild Hornets Phil Nehiley and Mike Orozco all took part in bocce, among other events.

"Track and turbo (javelin)," Schaffer said.

"I'm doing the 400-meter run and then shot put," Nehiley said.

"Just the shot put after (bocce), that's it," Orozco said.

They all said the fan support makes competing in the games even more special.

"It's just overwhelming, I like seeing them," Schaffer said.

"We have a lot of big crowds of people today to watch us do it," Nehiley said. "Just have fun today."

"Quite a lot, they help out pretty good," Orozco said. "Listen to how many people cheer."

Of course, signature staples at the games are all the high fives and smiles.

"A lot today, a lot," Nehiley said.

Make sure to keep up with all of MTN Sports' Special Olympic coverage leading up to the state games which take place May 13-15 in Billings.

