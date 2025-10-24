Trump halts trade talks, slams Canada over ‘misleading’ Reagan tariff ad

President Donald Trump announced late Thursday he is ending negotiations with Canada after the provincial government of Ontario released a television advertisement critical of U.S. tariffs.

The ad featured the words of former President Ronald Reagan: “When someone says let's impose tariffs on foreign imports, it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes, for a short while, it works — but only for a short time.”

It continued: “High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens: markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.”

Trump’s decision appeared to follow criticism of the ad from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which called it “misleading.”

“The ad misrepresents the presidential radio address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” the institute said.

It is unclear why Ontario would have needed permission, as the radio address is in the public domain.

Hours after the institute’s statement, Trump said negotiations with Canada were off, noting the ad was not produced by the Canadian government itself.

“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMY OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Talks between the United States and Canada had continued after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Trump in the Oval Office on Oct. 7.

Although many Canadian goods have been exempt from tariffs, the United States has imposed 50 percent duties on steel and aluminum — measures Carney has acknowledged have hurt Canada’s economy.

Carney has sought to avoid escalating trade tensions, dropping some retaliatory tariffs imposed by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The approach has drawn criticism.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told CBC this week he was looking for Carney to take a harder line against the United States if he cannot reach an agreement.

“We are nice, nice, nice. Play nice in the sandbox,” Ford said, according to CBC. “I am sick and tired of sitting and rolling over. We need to fight back.”