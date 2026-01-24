Federal agent fatally shot man in Minneapolis amid immigration tensions

A 37-year-old U.S. citizen was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday morning amid heightened tensions between the area's immigrant community and immigration enforcement agents, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

Video footage showed multiple agents wrestling the man to the ground before shooting him. Officers are then seen backing away from the man after firing at least one shot.

The Department of Homeland Security said the man had a firearm with two magazines.

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene," DHS said. "About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement."

The agency said agents were approaching a man wanted for violent assault when an armed person approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a handgun. DHS said officers attempted to disarm him, and the man resisted.

O'Hara said the man shot by agents had no prior criminal history outside of traffic violations.

Gov. Tim Walz, who has opposed ICE’s presence in Minnesota, condemned the shooting. The incident occurred one day after Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Twin Cities to express support for ICE’s activities.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota,” Walz wrote.

In the moments after the shooting, a large police presence was seen as protesters clashed with officers.

Saturday's incident marks the third involving a federal agent and a member of the community. Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 as she attempted to drive away.

One week later, a Venezuelan man was shot in the leg by an immigration officer amid a car chase.