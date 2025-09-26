Error at National Archives exposes Democratic Rep. Sherrill’s military record

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called for a criminal investigation into the National Archives after the agency accidentally released an unredacted copy of Rep. Mikie Sherrill's military record.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., is the Democratic nominee for governor, running against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

The National Archives is currently being run by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We request an immediate investigation into this egregious violation of federal law and all individuals involved, including any political appointees of the Trump administration, as well as the complete case file associated with that investigation," attorneys for Sherrill wrote in a letter to the National Archives.

The National Archives apologized, saying a technician mistakenly released the record in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Scott Levins, director of the National Personnel Records Center, said the center would offer Sherrill free credit-monitoring services.

"While breaches of this type do occur, they are exceedingly rare because the National Archives takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard the records it is entrusted to hold, along with the extensive personal information contained in them," Levins wrote.

Levins added that his department would review its policies and procedures and "add controls to prevent a similar occurrence in the future and provide additional training to staff."

