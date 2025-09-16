High School College More Sports Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

National credit score average falls 2 points amid payment struggles

The average U.S. credit score fell to 715 this fall, with Gen Z hit hardest as debt and delinquencies rise, according to a new FICO report.
NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Credit-Card-BNPL
John Raoux/AP
Mastercard and Visa credit cards.
NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Credit-Card-BNPL
Posted

The average national credit score dropped by two points this fall compared to the same time a year ago, according to new findings by FICO.

FICO says the average score now stands at 715. The survey found that Gen Z was hit the hardest due to increasing credit card and student loan debt.

The findings also showed that the share of consumers in the middle credit score range fell, as more people moved into either the upper or lower tiers.

FICO says auto loan delinquencies have increased 24% since 2021, bankcard delinquencies are up 48%, and mortgage delinquencies are up 58%. The report said personal loan delinquencies have declined since 2021, which it attributes to tighter underwriting.

The report also found that Gen Z and millennials were less likely than Generation X and baby boomers to check their credit scores at least once a year.

“We created the FICO Score Credit Insights report to help the industry uncover the most impactful trends influencing consumer credit behavior,” said Julie May, vice president and general manager of B2B Scores at FICO. “This data shows how consumers are adapting — whether by prioritizing essential payments like auto loans, navigating the return of student loan obligations, or actively monitoring their credit health. We hope this proves to be a powerful tool for lenders, policymakers, and advocates working to support financial resilience and inclusion.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state