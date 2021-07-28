Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

President Biden sells infrastructure plan, proposes 'Buy American' rule

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 14:54:31-04

MACUNGIE, PA — President Joe Biden touted the importance of American workers and American jobs in a speech Wednesday at a truck factory in Pennsylvania.

Biden attempted to sell people on his $1 trillion infrastructure package, which Republican and Democratic senators said they agreed on Wednesday.

Biden also addressed what he called a need for more "human infrastructure."

"We need more affordable childcare," he said while noting that expanded daycare access will put kids on the right path and free up parents to join the workforce.

Addressing a campaign promise to increase the amount of American-made goods that the federal government purchases, Biden revealed his new proposal.

Biden said his administration is proposing changing enforcement rules to define a product as "substantially made in America" from 55% to 75%.

"If adopted, this change would create more opportunities for small- and medium-sized manufacturers and their employees, including small and disadvantaged enterprises, from all parts of the country," a fact sheet from the White House stated.

The proposal also aims to "strengthens domestic supply chains" and "increases transparency and accountability in Buy American rules."

"I'm placing my bet on America," Biden said. He added that his bet will "pay off" for working Americans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app