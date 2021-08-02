Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin revealed Monday she has stage-one lung cancer.

In an Instagram post, the 60-year-old said she was going to have surgery to have her left lung removed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S. The agency also reports that more people die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer.

Griffin claimed she has never smoked, and doctors are optimistic that the cancer will be contained to her left lung.

She’s hopeful that she will not need chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

Griffin said she expects to be “up and running’ in a month or less.