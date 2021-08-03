Watch
CDC authorizes new eviction moratorium

Damian Dovarganes/AP
A paper envelope written with the words "Rent Money $ " is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 03, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) put in place a new eviction moratorium that will run through Oct. 3, 2021.

It applies to counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of COVID-19, which is an estimated 90% of the country.

The CDC says the eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief while people get vaccinated against the virus.

The Biden administration faced pressure from Democrats to reinstate an eviction moratorium after the previous one expired at the end of July.

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who had slept outside the Capitol in protest of the eviction moratorium lapse, said she is thankful that families will get to stay in their homes.

There is concern the new eviction moratorium will not hold up in court. President Joe Biden previously said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling meant Congress would have to act to extend the eviction moratorium.

However, Biden pushed the CDC to find any legal means to justify extending the moratorium on evictions. In its order, the CDC cites the rise of the delta variant.

In addition to the eviction moratorium, the White House announced Monday new initiatives to keep people in their homes. The president called on governors to act urgently and utilize the $47 billion in relief money to make sure renters were not forced out onto the streets.

