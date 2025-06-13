You can get there from here: Great Falls' Josh Huestis

GREAT FALLS — Becoming a professional athlete is not necessarily commonplace for native Montanans, but Great Falls native Josh Huestis did just that following an illustrious tenure of basketball at CMR High School.

Huestis was drafted 29th overall in the 2014 NBA draft after attending Stanford University, and is the first interviewee for MTN Sports' new series, "You can get there from here."

WATCH THE FULL 19-MINUTE INTERVIEW WITH HUESTIS:

You can get there from here: Josh Huestis

In the interview, Huestis talks about hardships and adversity he had to overcome on his way to the NBA, as well as personal setbacks he faced along the way.

He also hopes to inspire the younger generation of Montana athletes to achieve incredible things.

