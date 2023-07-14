World Record Track and Field Camp the unofficial start of Big Sky State Games

BILLINGS — The World Record Track and Field Camp is back as the unofficial start of the Big Sky State Games.

It gives local athletes an opportunity to spend a day with and learn from some of USA Track and Field's finest.

"What I hope that these kids gain in this short time that I have them is, I want there minds to be that empty toolbox," said Andre Phillips, one of the camp coaches. "I'm going to load it with a bunch of tools that I think they can use when they go back and hopefully they've learned either what to do, or what not to do."

Phillips’ track career took him all over the world, as he won gold at the 1988 Summer Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles in Seoul, but this is his first stop in Big Sky country.

“This is my first time in Montana. I can cross this off my bucket list," Phillips said. "I heard that I'm going to maybe venture out and look at some things. Then I'm going to pig wrestling. I've never been, but maybe that's something that I'd enjoy watching."

