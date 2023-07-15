World-class volleyball coach holds weeklong camp in Belt

BELT — After hosting a camp in Great Falls in 2022, Dr. Gylton Da Matta has returned to the Treasure State to host another camp in Belt.

Da Matta travels the world putting on volleyball camps for players and coaches across all levels. He recently worked with a Brazilian national team as well as the University of Nebraska women’s volleyball team. From July 10-17, Da Matta along with his son Alex and All-American Eduardo Ayala, have been teaching campers in Belt different skill sets and fundamentals of the game.

Over the course of the week the campers have improved on serving, digging, spiking, and many more elements of the gamer. Coaches made it a point to also emphasize the importance of being a leader and saw near immediate results as campers began to help one another during drills.