PHILIPSBURG — Most people probably don't think of Montana as a haven for skateboarders, but Jeff Ament noted that with the ratio of people to skate parks in this state, Big Sky Country actually has a pretty solid offering.

"I would say we have more great skate parks per capita then maybe anywhere on the planet," said Ament. "There's 40 really good skate parks in the state, and there's only a million (people) and change. Pretty proud of that. And for the most part you don't have to drive more than an hour. Once we get one in Miles City we'll have a really good loop."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

With backing from Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, Philipsburg debuts new skate park

Ament, a Big Sandy native and skateboarding enthusiast who is best known as the bass guitarist for rock band Pearl Jam, has made helping fund skate parks across his home state through his non-profit organization, Montana Pool Service, a passion project for decades.

The first skate park he oversaw was constructed in his home town and since then he's helped build dozens more with the latest one opening in Philipsburg last weekend.

"The best part is when you see 20 kids cruising around the park and how excited they are, that's the goal," said Ament. "And this is such a cool small town that most of these kids can just ride their bikes down the street."

The Philipsburg skate park will draw people from all over and of all different ages and skill levels but it was first and foremost built with the idea of giving kids in this town a place to call their own.

"This is what we always had in mind for the kids of Philipsburg," said Ruby Kikkert, head of the Philipsburg Skate Park Association. "It's all been a love of labor and to see it all turn out is great."