Who's in, who's out among Montana connections as NFL teams announce 53-man rosters

BILLINGS — Tuesday was final cut-down day in the National Football League as teams were required to reach an initial 53-man roster limit for the 2024 season.

Some with Montana connections were locks to make their respective squads. Others fighting for jobs weren't quite as fortunate.

Those that made teams — and figure to again be featured prominently this season — include Dillon product and former Montana State star Troy Andersen, Bozeman High grad Will Dissly, and ex-Montana State standouts Alex Singleton and Daniel Hardy.

Andersen, a second-round draft pick in 2022, is beginning his third season as a linebacker with the Atlanta Falcons. Dissly, a tight end, signed with the L.A. Chargers in the offseason and is embarking on his seventh NFL season after a six-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

Singleton, a linebacker, is back with the Denver Broncos for the third straight year, his sixth season in the NFL. Hardy, a defensive end who played in six games with the L.A. Rams in 2022, made the 53-man roster with the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, Butte High grad and former Montana offensive lineman Dylan Cook will begin the 2024 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' reserve/injured list with a foot injury. He could be activated later in the year.

Those who were waived on Tuesday included Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell and safety Ty Okada. O'Connell, a Kalispell Glacier alum and former Montana Grizzlies All-American, appeared in one game with the Seahawks last season while Okada, a former All-Big Sky performer at Montana State, played in five games.

Alex Gubner, the 2023 Big Sky defensive player of the year with the Griz, was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs. Former Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd was waived by the San Francisco 49ers.

Bozeman High graduate and former Bobcat wideout Lance McCutcheon was also waived Tuesday by the New York Jets. McCutcheon played 10 games with the Rams in 2022 and spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season.

Former Montana and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure was let go by the Green Bay Packers. Toure played in 22 games with Green Bay over the past two seasons, catching a touchdown pass in a game at Buffalo in 2022.

Players who did not make initial 53-man rosters are eligible for waiver claims, and can be added to practice squads or sign with other NFL teams.

