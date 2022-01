Whitefish's Maggie Voisin qualified for her third Winter Olympics after taking third in the women's freeski slopestyle at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Resort in California on Sunday.

Voisin finished with a score of 90, behind Estonia's Kelly Sildaru (93.75) and China's Eileen Ailing Gu (91). Although it's Voisin's third Olympic qualification, she did compete in the 2014 Sochi Olympics due to injury.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will begin in Beijing on Feb. 4.