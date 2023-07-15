What's next for Montana Mile winners Weston Brown and Sydney Little Light?

BILLINGS — Sydney Little Light and Weston Brown stole the show Friday night at the Montana Mile, and they both hope it springboards them into success in the coming months.

Little Light is sucking up every bit of running she can get, as she just spurned a 9-to-5 job.

“I got a call from a coach. He's at Eastern Kentucky University, and I still have some eligibility," Little Light said. "They're D-I, and they're offering me a huge opportunity to go run for them for indoor and outdoor. I'm just super excited. I've been telling everyone here, and I move in a month."

She proved she has plenty in the tank, and now she’ll get a chance to finish off her career at the Division I level.

Brown, on the other hand, will just be starting his collegiate running career this fall when he gets to Princeton. He wrapped up what has been a sensational calendar year with last night’s win.

“It's been crazy. It's been really unexpected, I guess. Coming over from soccer and just exploding like this, it's been great. I'm really excited," said Brown.

As for his Ivy League education? Well, he’s not quite sure where that will lead, but he’s certain of one thing.

“I definitely want to take my running career as far as I can," Brown said. "I'm looking at econ, but after that it's kind of 'we'll see.'"