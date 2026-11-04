BUTTE — An East Helena graduate, Kyndal Lowrie had so much fun playing high school flag football that she wanted to keep playing at Montana Tech.

"Before I came here I emailed the school and was like, 'I want to start a team,'" she said during a practice on Wednesday morning at Bob Green Field. "It's hard, we did a lot of work but we're finally here. We have 10 girls playing this weekend, so pretty exciting."

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'We're finally here': Montana Tech now fielding a club flag football team

High school girls flag football in Montana recently concluded its fifth season and Tech is now the third college to field a team alongside Montana and Montana State. The teams are members of the NIRSA Club Flag Football League.

For Lowrie, getting Tech's flag football team off the ground was as much about wanting to keep playing the sport as it was about offering an opportunity to young women.

"I just wasn't ready to leave it behind, it was just so fun to me," said Lowrie. "And so then I came here and I knew that I wasn't ready to leave it. I was like, 'The University of Montana got one, Montana State got one. Why can't we?

"I think in high school it was a lot of like, 'You're doing this for the younger girls, you're doing this for the future. And now here it's kind of the same. We're doing this for high school girls. So now I'm not only affecting the younger girls but also the high school girls who want to play in college. And I'm making it more accesible for them."

