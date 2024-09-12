Watch: Sean O'Malley's UFC 306 press conference

LAS VEGAS — Helena native Sean O'Malley is set to defend his UFC bantamweight title Saturday at UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

It's O'Malley's second title defense during his reign as UFC champ. He won the belt from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in Boston last August before defending it against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in Miami.

O'Malley, who is 18-1 with one no contest as a professional mixed martial artist, is set to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili.

To hear everything O'Malley had to say at Wednesday's press conference, check out the video above.