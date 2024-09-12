Watch Now
Watch: Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 306 press conference

LAS VEGAS — UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili met with the media Wednesday to discuss his fight against Montanan Sean O'Malley on Saturday at UFC 306.

Dvalishvili is 17-4 as a pro mixed martial artist and is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak, while also being 10-2 in the UFC. A decorated wrestler known for his high-level cardio, Dvalishvili is a native of the country of Georgia and currently trains out of Las Vegas and used to train out of Long Island, New York.

This is Dvalishvili's first shot at a UFC title.

To see his full press conference from Wednesday's media day, check out the video above as he previews his fight against O'Malley.

