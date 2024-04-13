Veteran Eduardo Aparecido victorious in Round 1 of PBR Unleash the Beast Billings top

(Editor's note: Professional Bull Riders release.)

BILLINGS — While the top two riders in the world faltered as the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast series opened a three-day event Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Eduardo Aparecido emerged victorious in Round 1.

The 33-year-old veteran, who rides for the Arizona Ridge Riders in the separate PBR Team Series, was paired with Snap Wild Card for Round 1.

Launching from the chutes, Aparecido was one of only seven men out of a field of 37 to record a qualified ride as the bulls had their extreme power on full display.

With a standout 88.5-point ride, Aparecido earned 28 Unleash The Beast points.

Sitting atop the leaderboard heading into Saturday, Aparecido holds tight to the No. 4 spot in the UTB world standings.

The three-day event at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark marks the 29th time the elite tour has visited Billings and the 20th Unleash The Beast event of the 2024 season. With just three events remaining before the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, the hunt for world points is hotter than ever.

As the clock winds down on the 2024 season, the top two riders in the world had a rough go of it on the opening night in Billings, while No. 3 ranked Dalton Kasel sits out for the weekend to rest from aggravated pre-existing injuries.

Now sitting 580.5 points behind world leader Cassio Dias, John Crimber held tight to the No. 2 spot in the standings despite a frustrating buckoff in 3.6 seconds.

Dias, who earned his sixth event victory of the season last week in Sioux Falls, S.D., had his night ended abruptly when he was tossedto the ground after 6.12 seconds.

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto was on fire in Billings, capturing second place in Round 1. Rossetto fired from the chutes aboard Let’s Roll for 88.25 points.

For his runner-up finish, the 26-year-old earned 18 Unleash The Beast points to climb three spots in the standings from No. 34 to No. 31.

Andrew Alvidrez also moved up three spots in the standings after a third-place finish. The steadfast 27 year old stood on the back of the chutes laser-focused on the task ahead. Climbing aboard Mr. Nasty, the Texas cowboy was ranked No. 42 in the world.

After flying through the air aboard the bovine as fans cheered, his 86.75-point ride earned him 17 Unleash The Beast points and moved to No. 39 in the standings.

Brady Fielder ended his Friday night as the No. 4 man on the Billings leaderboard. Climbing aboard Buffalo Chip, Fielder recorded an 84.25-point score. The 16 Unleash The Beast points Fielder collected moved him from No. 10 to No. 9.

Conner Halverson rounded out the Top 5 on opening night. After going 1 for 3 in Sioux Falls to finish 10th last week, Halverson had a solid 84-point score and netted 15 Unleash The Beast points to climb from No. 30 to No. 29 in the world standings.

Saturday's Round 2 competition begins at 6:45 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. Sunday's third round and champion round begins at 1:45 p.m.

Wrangler PBR Billings

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Eduardo Aparecido, 88.5-0-0-0-88.50-28 Points.

2. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 88.25-0-0-0-88.25-18 Points.

3. Andrew Alvidrez, 86.75-0-0-0-86.75-17 Points.

4. Brady Fielder, 84.25-0-0-0-84.25-16 Points.

5. Conner Halverson, 84-0-0-0-84.00-15 Points.

6. Wyatt Rogers, 83.75-0-0-0-83.75-14 Points.

7. Leonardo Castro, 83.5-0-0-0-83.50-13 Points.

Cassio Dias, 0-0-0-0-0.00

John Crimber, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alan de Souza, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Julio Cesar Marques, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kaiden Loud, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cort McFadden, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Felipe Furlan, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

EdnÃ©lio Almeida, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Sage Steele Kimzey, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Rizzo, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ben Bode, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Ariel, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jose de Castro, 0-0-0-0-0.00