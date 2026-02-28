Unseasonably warm weather has pros, cons for skijoring event in Three Forks

THREE FORKS — The team behind the Bridger Brewskis and Spurs skijoring competition is not letting the unseasonably warm weather change its plans for its event in Three Forks on Saturday and Sunday.

There may not be snow on the ground naturally, but Kelly Meeker, the organizer behind the Bridger Brewskis and Spurs event, was still able to find a way to make the course.

"We originally had planned to have some snow (already) here and haul in snow from other places like parking lot piles," Meeker said. "There are no parking lot piles in Southwest Montana right now, so we ended up renting snow makers."

The team was able to pull from Bridger Brewing's reclaimed water system to make as much snow as they needed for a proper course.

Although the skiing portion of the course is in tact, course builder Ty Free said there had to be adjustments made for the horses.

"We have to be on sand for this race because we can't go on snow," Free said. "It'll just erode too quickly and it wouldn't be a fair competition because it would get deeper and deeper as the runs went."

With 120 teams competing, that would be difficult for later groups to navigate.

And while the warmer weather does pose some challenges, Free says it also has a big benefit.

"The warm weather now has created a really nice surface," Free said. "I salted the racetrack this morning, so it's actually really stiff and should hold up really well."

And no matter the weather, Meeker knows the event is set to be enjoyable for all who attend.

"There is going to be a lot of great local vendors (here) as well," Meeker said. "Bridger Brewing is going to be set up ski lodge style for food, an outdoor beer tent and live music in the bar."

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days of the event.

