U.S. women's 4x100 medley relay team breaks world record to win gold medal

NANTERRE, France — The U.S. women's 4x100-meter medley relay team won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in record-setting fashion Sunday at Paris La Defense Arena.

The Americans pulled away from the field to win with a dominant time of 3:49.63 to set the new world record. Australia placed second with a time of 3:53.11, followed by China at 3:53.23.

Missoula native Katharine Berkoff did not swim in Sunday's final, but she helped the Americans qualify for the final with a strong performance in Saturday's qualifying heat. Berkoff won a bronze medal in the women's 100-meter backstroke earlier these Olympics.

In the individual 100-meter backstroke, Berkoff finished behind fellow American Regan Smith, who took Berkoff's place in the medley relay final. Smith got her team out to the lead Sunday with a 57.28-second split, and the U.S. never looked back.

Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske secured the win and record time.

The women's 4x100-meter medley relay was the final swimming event of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. won 28 medals in the pool, including eight gold medals.

Berkoff, a 2019 Hellgate High School graduate, was competing in her first Olympics. After a decorated high school career, she competed for North Carolina State, where she became a 30-time All-American and five-time NCAA champion.