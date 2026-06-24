DILLON — For the fourth straight summer, Dillon product, Montana State graduate and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen hosted a free youth football camp for kindergarten through eighth graders at Vigilante Stadium.

"It's awesome to get these kids outside, we've got a great day," said Andersen on Tuesday. "Get them running around, having fun, playing football, just moving in the summer. That's what I would have loved to do when I was a little kid."

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Troy Andersen talks youth camp, national championship, upcoming NFL season

For Andersen — who recently signed a one-year extension with Atlanta — this camp has been a way to give back to the town and state that invested so much in him."

"I've had so many people that have helped me through the years. So many coaches, mentors, friends that helped form who I am. This community means so much for me."

Back in January, Andersen got the opportunity to watch his alma mater claim its first national title since 1984 in Nashville, Tenn., as Montana State ended an over four-decade championship drought.

"I actually drove up from Atlanta for the championship game. Gave me about five heart attacks but I'm glad they finally got it done," he said. "It was so much fun to watch."

Andersen finished his four-year rookie contract last year, and with one more season with the Falcons approaching, he's looking to avoid the injury bug and put together his best campaign yet. Andersen spent the entire 2025 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

"I'm just trying to get healthy, be healthy, do my best and see what happens," he said. "Ride it out and keep the dream going."