Troy, Ala., wins 2024 American Legion World Series over Midland, Mich.

SHELBY, N.C. — Troy, Ala., captured the 2024 American Legion World Series on Tuesday night at Keeter Stadium.

Troy defeated Midland, Mich., 5-3 in the championship game, scoring twice in the sixth inning and three more times in the seventh to prevail. It is Troy's second Legion World Series title in the past three years.

Troy defeated Wilmington, Del., in the semifinals 4-0 on Monday night. Midland topped defending champion League City, Texas, 1-0 in eight innings in their semifinal.

Midland defeated the Billings Scarlets 3-0 to close out pool play on Sunday.

The Scarlets, the Northwest Regional champions, were making Montana's first appearance at the Legion World Series in 62 years. The Scarlets went 0-3 in pool play, also falling to Wilmington, Del., and Bossier City, La. The Scarlets finished the 2024 season with a 63-16 overall record.