Tommy Mellott's first NFL contract with Raiders reportedly worth more than $4M

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday announced they have signed sixth-round draft pick Tommy Mellott.

Butte's Mellott was the 213th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Raiders Wire reported the deal is for four years and worth $4.374 million with a $174,300 signing bonus. Mellott is due to make $883,572 in the 2025 season, per Raiders Wire.

Mellott was an All-America quarterback with the Bobcats and won the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS for 2024, but he projects as primarily a wide receiver in the NFL.

Mellott worked out at receiver during Montana State's pro day in Bozeman on April 4, where he impressed scouts with a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical jump.

In the lead-up to the draft, the 6-foot, 207-pound Mellott drew comparisons with former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who played quarterback at the College of San Mateo and later at Division I Kent State. At Kent State, Edelman was a three-year starter at QB but was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round in 2009 as a wide receiver.

Edelman (5-10, 198) had 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 years with the Patriots, helping the franchise win three Super Bowls.

Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan said after the draft that Mellott could have a multi-faceted role with the team.

"I would say we view him as a receiver that's going to have a lot of value in the kicking game potentially as a returner, as a cover player, maybe he plays some quarterback, too," Yeargan stated on the Raiders' website. "He's a unique guy. His testing numbers were through the roof."

