Tommy McMillen fighting in Great Falls, continues to chase UFC career

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High School graduate and three time wrestling state champion, Tommy McMillen, is returning home for his second career professional fight as he continues to chase a UFC career. For as long as he could remember, Tommy has always known that he wanted to fight. He spent the majority of his time as a kid in the wrestling room, and says his earliest memory is him on the mat wrestling.

“This is something I’ve been saying I was going to do since the second grade,” said McMillen. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine. This is something I’ve been working my whole life towards.”

Tommy won a state championship in high school every year except his junior year when he was dealing with injuries, but his story did not start off as sweet as it ended. Entering in as a freshman, Tommy was on the JV roster because the varsity roster was stacked with talent. Instilling the confidence in himself, even when no one else believed him, he challenged for a varsity spot and came out on top. Making the roster was only half of his plan. Throughout his freshman year he let it be known that his goal was to win the state title, and despite entering the tournament as an underdog, he succeeded and became the champion.

McMillen used wrestling as a stepping stone to get into professional fighting. By the time he finished his senior season, he already knew which direction he wanted to go in.

“I said I’m done wrestling and said I’m going to learn how to fight at a high level.”

His first MMA fight was during his senior year of high school and he won in the first round. That very same night he was approached by a promoter to compete in a second fight the next night in Lewistown, a fight in which he won. After winning his first two fights, he realized he was hooked and made the plan to go train full time in Arizona with Tim Welch.

“My goal has always been to be a UFC champ,” said Tommy. “That’s the only reason I’m doing this. I want to do it at the highest level possible and I believe that I an do it.”

After training with top athletes over the last six years and winning in his professional debut, Tommy will headline the fight card on March 18th at ExpoPark in Great Falls and he couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m super excited to come back and put on a show for you guys. It feels like Christmas right now and life couldn’t be better,” said McMillen. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Great Falls, Montana is probably my favorite place to fight.”

As he enters his second professional fight, he is one step closer to joining the UFC. His plan is to be at 5-0 by the end of the calendar year so he can get into the UFC.