Throw Down the Mountain attracts disc golfers from 5 different states

The Red Lodge Mountain Disc Golf Course was jam-packed this past weekend, as the course held the 2nd annual Throw Down the Mountain tournament.

“This year what has actually drawn more people I think, is we actually put in an extended layout. It's more pro-caliber and turns into a Par 62 when playing 18 holes," said Top Tier Disc Golf owner Sawyer Bracy.

The day consisted of 36 holes, with players trekking across the mountain’s famous ski runs. Competitors came from all over the region to compete, as the 42-person field featured athletes from five different states.

“When my husband and I got together it was one of the only things we could do together where we moved in North Dakota," said competitor Shannon Hinck. "The best part about it is we go home and have so much to talk about, yet we get to experience it individually. Coming back and doing something that we both love, being in a place where I love — I guess I couldn't ask for anything more. I feel excited to be here and blessed."

If you’ve only been up to the Mountain in the winters, you’ll have an entirely new perspective visiting in the summer months. The Disc Golf course has expanded in recent years and offers some truly breathtaking scenery.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and play competitive disc golf and enjoy one of the most scenic places in Montana," Bracy said. "Red Lodge Mountain has put in a ton of work on the disc golf course. They manicure all of the greens. They're starting to mow the fairways. They're doing a lot of the small stuff that really adds up."

Another thing to love about one of Montana’s true gems.