Thiago Salgado claims Round 2 victory at Wrangler PBR Billings with 89.25-point ride

(Editor's note: Professional Bull Riders release.)

BILLINGS — As the top two riders in the world faltered for the second night in a row, Brazlilian rider Thiago Salgado emerged victorious, winning Round 2 of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

After being bucked off of Tchoupitoulas in 3.27 seconds in Round 1 on Friday night, Salgado was paired with Buffalo Heifer on Night 2. The 21-year-old Salgado rocketed from the chutes and knocked down a winning 89.25-point ride, becoming one of 12 men out of a field of 37 to record a qualified ride in Round 2.

With the win, Salgado, who arrived in Montana at No. 14 in the Unleash The Beast world standings, earned 28 UTB points and climbed to No. 13.

Both world leader Cassio Dias and No. 2 John Crimber were bucked off for the second night in a row. Despite both hitting the ground in under three seconds on Saturday night, Dias still sits 580.5 points ahead of Crimber in the race for a world title.

Fellow Brazilian Alex Cerqueira was runner-up to Salgado in Round 2, scoring 87.25 points on Tijuana Two-Step.

For his runner-up finish in the round,Cerqueira earned 18 Unleash The Beast points. Cerqueira moved from No. 23 to No. 21 in the world standings.

Ezekiel Mitchell clinched third place on Saturday night courtesy of an 86.5-point score.

Seven-time PRCA world champion Sage Kimzey finished Saturday in fourth place to hold at No. 31 in the standings.

Eduardo Aparecido, Friday's Round 1 winner, rounded out the Top 5 of Round 2 to maintain his hold at No. 4 in the world standings and cruise to the top of the weekend leaderboard. Aparecido showcased his veteran talent, and his 85.25-point score put him in first place Championship Sunday.

The Wrangler PBR Billings event continues with Round 3 and the championship round on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. MT.

Wrangler PBR Billings

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Eduardo Aparecido, 88.5-85.25-0-0-173.75-43 Points.

2. Wyatt Rogers, 83.75-84.25-0-0-168.00-28 Points.

3. Brady Fielder, 84.25-73-0-0-157.25-16 Points.

4. Thiago Salgado, 0-89.25-0-0-89.25-28 Points.

5. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 88.25-0-0-0-88.25-18 Points.

6. Alex Cerqueira, 0-87.25-0-0-87.25-18 Points.

7. Andrew Alvidrez, 86.75-0-0-0-86.75-17 Points.

8. Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-86.5-0-0-86.50-17 Points.

9. Sage Steele Kimzey, 0-85.75-0-0-85.75-16 Points.

10. Conner Halverson, 84-0-0-0-84.00-15 Points.

11. Daylon Swearingen, 0-83.75-0-0-83.75-13 Points.

12. Leonardo Castro, 83.5-0-0-0-83.50-13 Points.

13. Cort McFadden, 0-83.25-0-0-83.25-12 Points.

14. José de Castro, 0-83-0-0-83.00-11 Points.

15. Ednélio Almeida, 0-82.5-0-0-82.50-10 Points.

16. Callum Miller, 0-78.75-0-0-78.75-8 Points.

Cassio Dias, 0-0-0-0-0.00

John Crimber, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alan de Souza, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Julio Cesar Marques, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kaiden Loud, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Felipe Furlan, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Rizzo, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ben Bode, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Ariel, 0-0-0-0-0.00

