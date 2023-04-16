The new-look Lewis and Clarkade: A one-stop gaming shop in the Capital City

HELENA — Max Pigman has a unique vision for both his company and the community of Helena as a whole, and he founded Lewis & Clark Brewing over two decades ago which has thrived in the Capital City.

During the past few years, The Lewis & Clark Tap Room has completed several expansions with up to 8,000 square feet of space on two levels. They include nationally recognized and seasonal beers, live music, an art gallery, the comedy area, a new and improved "barcade," additional outdoor seating for shows, Vigilante pizza, as well as a technologically advanced golf simulator in the world.

This unique simulator experience has features such as the auto ball return and tee-up, zero latency, and a hydraulic floor system. Pigman and Heath Brown, who manages the barcade, share the same vision that will continue to evolve.

Recently, Pigman and his team made a conscious choice to create an innovative “one-stop adult fun-plex destination, and I think we're close to that," he said. The Lewis & Clarkade, as it's called, has set a mark in Montana, making it a destination that has everything you would want — great drinks, live music, arcade games, a high-tech golf simulator and the friendships you build when you arrive.

“Very excited about the future here at Lewis & Clark," stated Pigman. He emphasized how this is an adult-only barcade tgough he is considering adding another section for under-18 gamers.

Although they are open and ready for business, the grand opening for this Lewis & Clarkade will occur on April 20. Pigman said the new golf simulator cost about $100,000 to install.

Pigman said "this will be (something) that people will cherish for years to come."

