The Event at Rebecca Farm set to return to Kalispell for 25th year

KALISPELL — If you like horses, Kalispell is the place to be this week with the return of The Event at Rebecca Farm showcasing the equestrian sport eventing.

Rebecca Farm's Sarah Broussard, who is also Rebecca's daughter, says the spectators will be close to the action with no entry fee required.

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The Event at Rebecca Farm set to return for 25th year

“You are going to see some amazing action this weekend,” Broussard said. “We have what you can call a horse triathlon. It's the sport of eventing. It's three phases: dressage, cross country and show jumping, all combined. You know, my favorite is cross country. It's pretty exciting action, but every discipline holds something for everyone.”

The Event hosts talent from the amateur level all the way up to Olympic riders. It also serves as an Olympic qualifying competition.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which Broussard says will be one of the biggest ever for Rebecca Farm.

“When we began Rebecca Farm, the only events of that caliber were in the east,” Broussard said. “It was very difficult for competitors from the West to get back there to showcase their talent so that they were noticed by selecting committees and so on and so forth.”

The Event will run this Thursday through Sunday.

