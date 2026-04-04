The Basketball League's Great Falls Electric hold off late Tri-Cities surge, take first game of weekend set

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Electric of The Basketball League shook off a late surge from Western Conference foe Tri-Cities to get a 119-107 victory Friday night at St. Patrick's Academy.

After the first quarter, the Electric led by seven and would lead by as much as 19 in the game. But then in the fourth, the Sun Devils went on a run and cut the margin to as little as three with under eight minutes left.

But the Electric responded and would create enough room to hold on for the 12-point win.

Leading the way for the Electric was Emmaunel Izunabor, who contributed a team-high 35 points. Deon Lyle, the team's leading scorer, contributed 30 of his own.

Montana State Billings product and Livingston native Brendon Johnson, a newer addition to the Electric, dropped in five points.

This was the first of six matchups between Great Falls and Tri-Cities this season, and the two will meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.

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