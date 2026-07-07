Billings soccer fans gather for Team USA Round of 16 game against Belgium

BILLINGS — Hooligan’s Sports Bar in downtown Billings held a World Cup watch party for Team USA’s Round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday, where the red, white and blue had a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

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Team USA soccer fans gather at Hooligans for Round of 16 game against Belgium

“I knew this was going to be a really hard-fought game. Belgium, 2014, hard memories. I was here being hopeful, maybe a little too hopeful," Team USA fan Briar Napier said. "It was the whole World Cup, the energy, all the good stuff we saw in the group stage — maybe things could be different this time."

Throughout this year's World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, bars around the nation like Hooligan's have experienced the thrill of the ride right alongside fans. It’s a unique time when everyone in the building is rooting for the same side.

“It just feels like community. It feels like everyone is super happy coming together. There's no arguing over what team is better. It's mainly just everybody supporting everybody," Hooligan's employee Jodi Reiter said.

Team USA’s run came to an end in the Round of 16, as Belgium took the wind out of the sails when goalie Matthew Freese made a blunder early in the second half.

“It is deflating. I'm going to be here until the very end, until that final whistle is called," Napier said after Belgium took a 3-1 lead. "After the two-goal deficit, World Cup knockout round, it's a hard thing to come back from."

Belgium went on to win 4-1, bringing an end to Team USA's journey on the home turf, but American soccer fans can hope this is the beginning of an upward trajectory.