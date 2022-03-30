Team Reign of Billings All Star Cheer headed to Worlds

BILLINGS — One local gym has put Billings on the global cheer map.

Team Reign of Billings All Star Cheer placed second at MCDA Nationals in Ogden, Utah in mid-March and earned a bid at World’s in late April in Orlando. The team is compiled of girls ages 10-16, most of which have been competing together for years.

“Excited, but also nervous. We were surprised that we were actually able to go," said KyraAnn Johnston, a sixth grader on the team.

“Once everyone found out, they were all just as excited. Our youngest one, Hadley, she was the most excited. She was freaking out," said Taylor Grant, a sophomore.

Team Reign will have plenty on the agenda in Orlando. The competition is inside Universal Studios and the girls are one of the first teams to do their routine.

That leaves the entire day to enjoy the attractions.

“Depending on how they do the first day determines if they go back for Day 2 or not. If not, then they would spend a little bit of time in the parks hopefully," Rob Grant, owner of Billings All Star Cheer, said.

It won’t be cheap for Team Reign to travel, however. They’re hoping various fundraising efforts can help offset the rising costs, which amount to just over $3,000 per traveler for the trip.

“It’s a large cost, especially with all the inflation stuff going on. I don’t think anybody expected gas to be where it’s at right now, so plane tickets are more. Lodging is more. Tickets for the parks, everything seems to be quite a bit more than it was at this time last year," Rob said.

Team Reign will fly down to Orlando on April 20 and compete the following two days.