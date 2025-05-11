Watch Now
More Sports

Actions

TBL's Great Falls Electric rout Willamette Valley, improve to 18-2 and hold steady in first place

Screenshot 2025-05-10 at 7.59.23 PM.jpeg
MTN Sports
Great Falls Electric's KD Moore.
Screenshot 2025-05-10 at 7.59.23 PM.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — The first place team in the Pacific Northwest division of The Basketball League held steady in its spot Saturday night, as the Great Falls Electric cruised past Willamette Valley 161-109 to complete a weekend sweep.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

TBL's Great Falls Electric rout Willamette Valley to improve to 18-2, hold steady in first place of division

Saturday's game at Swarthout Fieldhouse was controlled the entire time by the home team, as the Electric took a commanding 41-19 lead after the first quarter.

From there, Great Falls continued to increase its lead to help spark back-to-back nights of 50-plus-point wins.

The Electric is now 18-2 with four games remaining before the TBL playoffs begin.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state