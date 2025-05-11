TBL's Great Falls Electric rout Willamette Valley, improve to 18-2 and hold steady in first place

GREAT FALLS — The first place team in the Pacific Northwest division of The Basketball League held steady in its spot Saturday night, as the Great Falls Electric cruised past Willamette Valley 161-109 to complete a weekend sweep.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

TBL's Great Falls Electric rout Willamette Valley to improve to 18-2, hold steady in first place of division

Saturday's game at Swarthout Fieldhouse was controlled the entire time by the home team, as the Electric took a commanding 41-19 lead after the first quarter.

From there, Great Falls continued to increase its lead to help spark back-to-back nights of 50-plus-point wins.

The Electric is now 18-2 with four games remaining before the TBL playoffs begin.

