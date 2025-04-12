Watch Now
TBL's Great Falls Electric remain unbeaten, improve to 11-0 with blowout win over Vancouver

Screenshot 2025-04-11 at 9.52.32 PM.jpeg
GREAT FALLS — A red-hot start to the The Basketball League's season for the Great Falls Electric allowed the team to come in to Friday with an undefeated 10-0 record, and the squad aimed to remain unblemished against the 2-8 Vancouver Volcanoes at Great Falls High's Swarthout Fieldhouse.

In the third matchup of the season between the teams, the result was similar as Great Falls cruised to a 172-135 victory.

While the Volcanoes kept it within reach in the first two quarters, the Electric were able to find a spark in the second half to remain undefeated.

Great Falls will look to improve to 12-0 Saturday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Vancouver again. For highlights from Friday night, check out the above video player.

