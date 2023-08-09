Watch Now
Taylor Mims, ex-Billings Senior standout, leads USA Volleyball at Pan Am Cup in Puerto Rico

TaylorMims2.jpg
USA Volleyball
Former Billings Senior and Washington State standout Taylor Mims (far right) is competing with Team USA at the Pan Am Cup in Peurto Rico.
TaylorMims2.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 14:26:59-04

BILLINGS — Taylor Mims, who starred at Billings Senior High School and then Washington State University, is a member of the U.S. volleyball team currently competing at the Pan Am Cup in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Team USA swept Colombia on Tuesday to remain undefeated at 3-0 at the tournament. Mims, a 6-foot-3 opposite hitter, had 13 kills, two services aces and a block for the U.S. in the match. The U.S. will face Canada on Thursday.

So far, Team USA has swept Costa Rica, Peru and Colombia.

TaylorMims.jpg
Former Billings Senior and Washington State standout Taylor Mims (back row, third from left) is representing USA Volleyball at the Pan Am Cup in Puerto Rico

At Senior High, Mims was the 2014 Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year and led the Broncs to consecutive state titles as a sophomore, junior and senior. At Washington State, she was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and was named to the Spokesman-Review's list of the top 20 athletes to compete as WSU this century.

