Taigen Hagen's five goals help lift Helena East over West Side Guardians in crosstown lacrosse

EAST HELENA — The West Side Guardian's won the inaugural Helena crosstown lacrosse matchup last year, but the East Side team got retribution Thursday with a 17-5 victory.

Montana's spring weather created multiple delays and the game had to be called with nearly ten minutes left in the fourth period due to lightning concerns. Not before Helena East’s Taigen Hagen, a Westminster College commit, was able to score a grand total of five goals to help her team to victory.

Hagen’s teammate Zach Zody also had a hat trick for East Side, which lead 3-0 early in the first prior to an approximate 90-minute weather delay.

Helena East would start to pour it on in the second period, leading 10-1 at the half. Truett Ames and Helena West Side made it 10-3 early in the third period. However, the East Side squad would not look back.

The East Side is made up of mostly Helena High Bengals or East Helena Vigilantes, whereas the West Side team is made up full of Helena Capital students. The teams will battle again Thursday at 6 p.m. at Capital High.

