Summer unbeaten at Top of the World Resort

CODY, Wyo. — Top of the World Resort looks vastly different now than it did in March.

No longer does snow blanket the Beartooth Highway, and that means its nearly trail season. Beginning July 16, Top of the World will have Can-Am Mavericks for rental and all trails lead somewhere special.

“All the trails up here, and a lot of people don't know, they all go to lakes," owner of Top of the World Resort Jerett Miller said. "You can go to Sawtooth Lake, Fantan Lake, Crazy Lakes Jeep Trail, Morrison Jeep Trail, which is really famous. There's a lot of cool UTV riding out here and there's a lot of fun paddling out here. You can go to Beartooth Lake and paddle around on a kayak or to Island Lake. It's a ton of fun."

So say you’ve spent several hours the trails and are wiped. Top of the World has lodging and a perfect view to unwind after a long day.

“We like to have a big bonfire out back and sit around and tell stories. We meet a ton of interesting people up here, so we all like to sit around and share stories and relax. Go down to the lakes and paddle around or go fishing. It's really relaxing," Miller said.

Top of the World recently got its snowmobile guide certification, so when the season opens up around Christmas there will be guided trips and riding clinics.

“We're teaching people how to use their beacon, their shovels and their probes," said Brenden Eder, a Top of the World employee. "We do a big debriefing in the morning and make sure everyone is comfortable with their equipment. That's a huge thing, is knowing how to use your stuff. When you leave the clinic you'll feel more comfortable saving your buddies."

A little slice of heaven lies right off the Beartooth Highway.