State AA soccer: Bozeman High, Bozeman Gallatin girls win quarterfinal games

BOZEMAN — The state soccer quarterfinals continued on Saturday with three Bozeman-area teams hosting games. Here's a recap of the action as teams looked to lock up trips to the semifinals.

Bozeman girls 1, Kalispell Flathead 0

Junior forward/midfielder Hadley Brown knocked in the game-winning kick — an instep jab to the right corner of the net — off an assist from Macey Primrose to break a late stalemate in the 67th minute as the top-seeded and undefeated Hawks outlasted the Braves.

Bozeman will now host 2W Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday.

Flathead's season comes to an end after the Bravettes earned a 2-0 win over crosstown rival Kalispell Glacier in the opening round.

Bozeman Gallatin girls 5, Helena 1

Raptors junior forward Cambree Peterson delivered a hat trick as 2E Gallatin cruised to a quarterfinal win over the Bengals. Gallatin will now travel to 1W Missoula Hellgate for a Tuesday semifinal.

Gallatin girls soccer advances to semis, beats Helena 5-1

Gallatin junior forward Emery Streets and senior defender Sophine Archer each scored a goal as well.

Helena's lone score came from freshman defender Jayka Delude.

Helena had earned a 3-1 opening round win over Helena Capital in the opening round.